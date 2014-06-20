Tsuro
The Game of the Path.
A Family Classic with Hidden Depths
Create your own journey with Tsuro: The Game of the Path. Place a tile and slide your stone along the path created, but take care! Other players’ paths can lead you in the wrong direction – or off the board entirely! Paths will cross and connect, and the choices you make affect all the journeys across the board.
Achievement in Design Award – 2016
"One of the prettiest apps you'll ever see."
“The perfect relaxing game…
Can’t recommend it highly enough."
“Utterly fantastic…
I cannot recommend Tsuro enough. An absolute must buy for sure."
“Gorgeous…
A shot of zen relaxation."
“A great mobile adaptation…
A real sense of tactile pleasure."
“Phenomenal…
A must have."
