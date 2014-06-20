Tsuro

The Game of the Path.

GooglePlay  AppStore

A Family Classic with Hidden Depths

Create your own journey with Tsuro: The Game of the Path. Place a tile and slide your stone along the path created, but take care! Other players’ paths can lead you in the wrong direction – or off the board entirely! Paths will cross and connect, and the choices you make affect all the journeys across the board.

Achievement in Design Award – 2016

"One of the prettiest apps you'll ever see."

Board Game Geek

“The perfect relaxing game…

Can’t recommend it highly enough."

App Unwrapper

“Utterly fantastic…

I cannot recommend Tsuro enough. An absolute must buy for sure."

App Addict

“Gorgeous…

A shot of zen relaxation."

Touch Arcade

“A great mobile adaptation…

A real sense of tactile pleasure."

Pocket Gamer

“Phenomenal…

A must have."

Apple 'n' Apps

Tactile

With Tsuro, we really wanted to recreate the tactile experience of playing the game, which is why we modeled everything in full 3D, including the box, and made sure that the controls revolve around moving the pieces, not pushing buttons.

Social

Of course, Tsuro is an experience best shared with friends and family!  Enjoy Tsuro’s pass-and-play mode together at home, or compete against your Facebook chums in cross-platform, turn-based, online multiplayer.

Enhanced

We’ve taken Tsuro to a whole new level, through the magic of technology. Play against unpredictable and devious AI opponents, or test your skills with challenging new rule sets. We’ve made Tsuro sparkle… literally.

Tsuro

The Game of the Path.

Out now on iOS and Android.

Would you like to know more?

GET TSURO NEWS

Having trouble with something?

TSURO FAQ

Find out more about the Tsuro board game at…
Calliope Gold Logo - Hi Res

© 2014 Thunderbox Entertainment. All rights reserved, thank you very much.

Share with your friends










Submit